Highlights from the 2021 NAEP Monthly School Survey

Percentages of grade 4 and grade 8 public school students enrolled in full-time, in-person instruction increased across regions of the country (with reportable results) by the end of May 2021

There were some notable variations across the regions in the percentages of public school students at grades 4 and 8 enrolled in full-time, in-person instruction in the Northeast, South, and Midwest regions. At both grades 4 and 8 in May 2021, students attending schools in the Midwest and South were more likely to be enrolled in full-time, in-person instruction compared to their peers attending public schools in the Northeast.

At grade 4 in May, 64 percent of public school students in the Midwest enrolled in full-time, in-person instruction compared to 59 percent in the South and 46 percent in the Northeast. Results were not available for the West region.

At grade 8 in May, 59 percent of public school students in the Midwest enrolled in full-time, in-person instruction compared to 53 percent in the South and 35 percent in the Northeast. Results were not available for the West region.

Readers should note that the dashed lines in the graphics below indicate the percentages of students who were offered the various instructional options. This information allows users to look at student enrollment in the context of what their schools offered. For example, the percentage of fourth-grade public school students in the Midwest region who were offered full-time, in-person instruction increased from 57 percent in January to 75 percent in May 2021. Please select “Mode offered” in the Controls & Legend panel or “TABLE” view of the graphic for more details.