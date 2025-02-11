IES Conferences, Workshop/Training & Technical Assistance

Description:

The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), in the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences (IES), is accepting proposals for the NCES Data Users Conference (DUC). The DUC will bring together data users, members of the research community, and policy makers to share about and learn from research and findings that use NCES’s data sets, and to discuss strategies for analysis, data linking, data visualization, and reporting and applying federal statistics. The conference theme, Responding to the “New Normal,” will provide an opportunity to highlight research that addresses difficult district, state, and federal education decisions and for researchers to learn more about the on-the-ground education topics that policy makers would most like to learn more about.



The event is virtual and will take place on February 11-13, 2025. The window for proposal submissions is now open and will close on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST.



We invite proposals from researchers, policy makers, and other data users that offer new insights as well as opportunities for collaboration across all corners of the education sector. Presenters and attendees alike will leave the conference with a greater understanding of innovative ways to use NCES data to provide students across the United States opportunities to learn and succeed.



Each day of the DUC will focus on a unique theme. Concurrent sessions will be scheduled based on the theme they most closely align with. Themes and dates are: Identifying and Closing Learning and Achievement Gaps (February 11)

How are the Pre-K, K—12, and Postsecondary Landscapes Changing? (February 12)

Expanding Awareness and Use of Socio-Spatial Data, Data for Rural Areas, and Blended Data to Improve Understanding of Underrepresented Groups (February 13) There is no fee to attend the conference. NCES will provide a final agenda in December.



Timeline: The proposal submission window is open, and will close on December 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST.

All applicants will be notified of decisions the week of December 9th.

A training session for speakers will be held on December 12th. NCES will offer a second session, if necessary.

If presenters would like to submit session resources to be made available online, they must be submitted no later than January 17, 2025. Evaluation and Selection Criteria:



NCES staff will review proposals in the order in which they are received and will use the following criteria to make their selections: How well is the proposed topic aligned with one of the three themes?

For researchers: How rigorous is the research design used to conduct the work? Is it well described and referenced?

For policy makers: How innovative is the application of the data to local context? Does the proposal address mechanisms for blending local, state, and/or federal data?

Is the analysis of NCES data central to the work? Does it address the research question?

Does the work build on recent, relevant research?

Is the work completed, or is it “in progress”?

Does the submission propose a cohesive presentation? Things to Note: NCES will accept a maximum of three proposals from an individual—please submit proposals in priority order.

Individuals submitting multiple proposals must submit each proposal separately.

Presenters are expected to be online and participate live during the day of their session. Presenters will facilitate the Q&A that follows their session(s).

Conference updates will be sent to presenters at the e-mail address provided in their proposal(s). Any questions can be sent to Eunice Greer at Eunice.Greer@ed.gov.