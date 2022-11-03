2022 School Pulse Panel
The School Pulse Panel is a study collecting information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from a national sample of elementary, middle, high, and combined-grade public schools. Some survey questions are asked repeatedly to observe trends over time while others examine unique topics in a single month. Below highlights the most recent data collection, followed by findings for additional topics, and a table outlining topic areas for each month of collection. An excel file with estimates and standard errors is available for download and includes results for all months in a single file. See more information about the reporting groups.
2023 School YearCurrent Releases
After School Programs
Data collection: September 2022
Release date: November 3, 2022
Key Findings
- In September, fifty-six percent of public schools reported providing after-school instruction to students who need academic assistance.
- Of schools providing after-school instruction to students in need, forty-eight percent reported using high-dosage tutoring.
Additional Information:
Learning Mode
Data collection: September 2022
Release date: November 3, 2022
Data collection: January–June 2022
Release date: March 3, 2022
Key Findings
- The percentage of public schools offering full-time in-person instruction in September (99 percent) was not significantly different from June (98 percent).
- The percentage of public schools offering remote learning (18 percent) and hybrid learning (6 percent) in September both represent decreases from June (33 and 10 percent, respectively).
- The percentage of public schools offering full-time in-person instruction in June (98 percent) remains higher than January (97) and not significantly different from February (99), March (99), April (100), or May (99 percent).
- In February, ninety-five percent of public schools returned from the winter break with no interruption to learning.
Additional Information:
- Full text of the September survey
- Full set of September 2022 results
- Full text of the January, February, March, April May, and June surveys
- Full set of results
Mitigation
Data collection: September 2022
Release date: November 3, 2022
Data collection: February, March, and June 2022
Release date: March 29, 2022
Key Findings
- Fifteen percent of public schools used a Test-to-Stay program in September, which was a lower percentage than in June (34).
- Thirty-eight percent of public schools had on-site testing for students in September when they have symptoms or possible exposure to COVID-19, which was a lower percentage than in June (43).
- Approximately 15 percent of public schools in June required staff and students to wear masks inside the school, which was lower than both February and March.
- Thirty-four percent of public schools used a Test-to-Stay program, which was a higher percentage than February (26).
Additional Information:
- Full text of the September survey
- Full set of September 2022 results
- Full text of the February, March, and June surveys
- Full set of results
Quarantine
Data collection: September 2022
Release date: November 3, 2022
Data collection: February, March, and June 2022
Release date: March 29, 2022
Key Findings
- A larger percentage of public schools reported students in quarantine due to COVID-19 in September (47 percent) compared to June (34 percent).
- The percentage of public schools reported staff in quarantine due to COVID-19 in September (27 percent) is not significantly different from June (24 percent).
- A smaller percentage of public schools reported students in quarantine due to COVID-19 in June (34) compared to May (47 percent).
- A smaller percentage of public schools reported staff in quarantine due to COVID-19 in June (24 percent) compared to May (35 percent).
Additional Information:
- Full text of the September survey
- Full set of September 2022 results
- Full text of the January, February, March, April, May, and June surveys
- Full set of results
Summer Programs
Data collection: September 2022
Release date: November 3, 2022
Data collection: February, March, and June 2022
Release date: March 29, 2022
Key Findings
- Sixty-nine percent of public schools reported that they required certain students to attend summer school.
- Of schools reporting requiring summer school for certain students, thirty-four percent included high-dosage tutoring.
- Approximately three-quarters of public schools reported they will offer learning and enrichment programs this summer.
Additional Information:
- Full text of the September survey
- Full set of September 2022 results
- Full text of the January, February, March, April, May, and June surveys
- Full set of results
Additional Topics (A–Z)
Absenteeism
Data collection: May 2022
Release date: July 6, 2022
Key Findings
- Public schools reported student chronic absenteeism and teacher absences have increased compared to prior school years.
- More than three-quarters of public schools reported it is more difficult to get substitutes than it was before the pandemic.
- Nearly three-quarters of public schools are frequently relying on administrators, non-teaching staff, and teachers on their free periods to cover classes.
Community Partnerships
Data collection: August 2022
Release date: September 27, 2022
Key Findings
- Forty-five percent of public schools reported that they use a community school or wraparound services model, which is when a school partners with other government agencies and/or local nonprofits to support and engage with the local community.
- A larger percentage of schools in high poverty locations than those in lower poverty locations reported using a community school or wraparound services model.
Additional Information:
Food and Nutrition
Data collection: March 2022
Release date: April 21, 2022
Key Findings
- Of the 93 percent of schools that indicated they operated USDA school and breakfast meal programs, 38 percent reported challenges obtaining enough food, beverages, and/or meal service supplies.
Additional Information:
Learning Recovery
Data collection: June 2022
Release date: August 4, 2022
Key Findings
- Sixty-four percent of public schools reported that the pandemic played a major role to students being behind grade level to start the school year.
- More than half of public schools utilized high-dosage tutoring to support pandemic-related learning recovery.
Additional Information:
Mental Health and Well-Being
Data collection: April 2022
Release date: May 31, 2022
Key Findings
- Seventy percent of public schools reported that the percentage of students who have sought mental health services increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Twenty-nine percent of public schools reported that the percentage of staff who have sought mental health services increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Fifty-six percent of public schools reported they moderately or strongly agree that their school is able to effectively provide mental health services to all students in need.
Additional Information:
Parents, Students, and Staff Concerns
Data collection: March 2022
Release date: April 21, 2022
Key Findings
- Eighty-nine percent of public schools reported that teachers have expressed concerns about getting their students to meet academic standards during the 2021–22 school year.
- Eighty-two percent of public schools reported that parents voiced similar concerns about their students meeting academic standards.
Additional Information:
Staffing
Select a focal year: 2022 - 2023 school year | 2021 - 2022 school year
Data collection: August 2022
Release date: September 27, 2022
Data collection: January and June 2022
Release date: March 3, 2022
Key Findings
- Fifty-three percent of public schools reported reporting feeling understaffed entering the 2022-23 school year.
- Of schools reporting feeling understaffed, special education teachers (65 percent) and transportation staff (59 percent) were the most understaffed positions.
- In June 2022, eighty-eight percent of public schools reported that teacher and staff burnout as a concern during the 2021-22 school year.
- Sixty-two percent of public schools in June reported that they were concerned about filling vacant staff positions.
- Public schools expect to have to fill an average of three teaching vacancies for the 2022-23 school year.
Student Behavior
Data collection: May 2022
Release date: July 6, 2022
Key Findings
- More than 8 in 10 public schools have seen stunted behavioral and socioemotional development in their students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Minor offenses, such as tardiness and classroom disruptions, are the most frequently cited illicit behaviors that have increased in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional Information:
Technology
Data collection: August 2022
Release date: September 27, 2022
Key Findings
- Ninety-four percent of public schools reporting providing digital device to students who need them.
- Forty-five percent of public schools reported providing internet access to students who need it at home, and 56 percent reported providing internet to students at locations other than their home.
— Not available.
† Not applicable.
# Rounds to zero.
! Interpret data with caution. The coefficient of variation is between 30 and 50, which indicates that the standard error for this estimate is 30 to 50 percent of the estimate's value.
‡ Reporting standards not met.
* Significantly different (p < .05) from current month.
New! School Pulse Panel data on Outlying Area Public Schools
A universe collection of public schools in the U.S. Outlying Areas - American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands - was incorporated into the SPP beginning in August 2022. A total of 115 eligible public schools were invited to participate in the panel. Estimates have been weighted and adjusted for non-response. Data are experimental. Download results for U.S. Outlying Areas from August and September.
About the School Pulse Panel Data Collection
Approximately 2,400 public elementary, middle, high, and combined-grade schools were sampled for the monthly data collection. Approximately 1010 public schools completed the September survey. While the results presented in the dashboard have been weighted and adjusted for non-response, these experimental data should be interpreted with caution. Experimental data may not meet all NCES quality standards. The dashboard does not provide results on all survey questions. Download the complete data file to see results for which enough responses were collected.
Results on this dashboard are disaggregated by the following reporting groups:
- Region: Defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, the reported region categories are Northeast, Midwest, South, and West. Information is from the 2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD).
- Locale: Reported as the following mutually exclusive categories: city, suburb, town, and rural. Information is from the 2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD).
- School level: Reported as the following mutually exclusive categories: elementary, middle/other, and high/secondary. Information is from the 2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD).
- School size: The school size is based on student enrollment information. Reported categories are 0–299, 300–499, 500–999, and greater than or equal to 1000. Information is from the 2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD).
- Poverty: The Income-to-Poverty ratio (IPR) for the neighborhood surrounding the school location is used to distinguish schools in high- and low-poverty neighborhoods. The IPR estimates come from NCES's EDGE School Neighborhood Poverty Estimates. The IPR is the percentage of family income that is above or below the federal poverty threshold set for the family's size and structure and is calculated for the neighborhood surrounding the school building. It ranges from 0 to 999, where lower IPR values indicate a greater degree of poverty. A family with income at the poverty threshold has an IPR value of 100. In this analysis, IPR values of 200 or lower represent schools in high–poverty neighborhoods; IPR values greater than 200 represent schools in low–poverty neighborhoods.
- Race/ethnicity: The school race/ethnicity demographics are reported as mutually exclusive categories by the percentage of students who are not Black, Hispanic, Asian, American Indian/Alaska Native, or Two or More Races. Information is from the 2018–19 Common Core of Data (CCD).
