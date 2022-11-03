2022 School Pulse Panel

The School Pulse Panel is a study collecting information on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic from a national sample of elementary, middle, high, and combined-grade public schools. Some survey questions are asked repeatedly to observe trends over time while others examine unique topics in a single month. Below highlights the most recent data collection, followed by findings for additional topics, and a table outlining topic areas for each month of collection. An excel file with estimates and standard errors is available for download and includes results for all months in a single file. See more information about the reporting groups .

A universe collection of public schools in the U.S. Outlying Areas - American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands - was incorporated into the SPP beginning in August 2022. A total of 115 eligible public schools were invited to participate in the panel. Estimates have been weighted and adjusted for non-response. Data are experimental. Download results for U.S. Outlying Areas from August and September .

About the School Pulse Panel Data Collection

Approximately 2,400 public elementary, middle, high, and combined-grade schools were sampled for the monthly data collection. Approximately 1010 public schools completed the September survey. While the results presented in the dashboard have been weighted and adjusted for non-response, these experimental data should be interpreted with caution. Experimental data may not meet all NCES quality standards. The dashboard does not provide results on all survey questions. Download the complete data file to see results for which enough responses were collected.

Results on this dashboard are disaggregated by the following reporting groups: